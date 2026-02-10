/Jana Nayagan: Producer of Thalapathy Vijay starrer to withdraw petition from Madras High Court against CBFC

Jana Nayagan is one of Thalapathy Vijay's most anticipated releases, as it will be the final film before he fully transitions to politics. While it is a bittersweet moment for his fans, everyone is eager to watch him on the big screens for one final time. However, with the delay and the petition, the producer has reportedly moved the Madras High Court Registry to withdraw a writ petition against the CBFC. Let's delve in to know more details.

More details of producer withdrawing its petition

According to reports, the counsel for KVN Productions informed the Madras High Court Registry that the production house intends to withdraw its writ petition related to actor Vijay's film Jana Nayagan against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Advocate Vijayan Subramanian submitted the letter on behalf of the production house. The matter is expected to be listed on February 10 before Justice PT Asha.

Why has Jana Nayayan been delayed?

In a video shared by the KVN Productions official social media handle, Venkat K. Narayana had addressed the people who have been waiting for Vijay's last film before his fully-fledged entry into politics. "To everyone who has been waiting for our film Jana Nayagan with immense love and anticipation, we extend our sincere gratitude," he said. "Over the past few days, we have received countless calls and messages, and each one reminds us how deeply this film is already loved. We wish to place certain facts before you while respectfully acknowledging that the matter is currently subjoined, which limits what we can and cannot say."

Narayana said, "The film was submitted to CBFC on 18 December 2025 and was viewed by the examining committee. On December 22, 2025, we received an email stating that the film would be granted a U/A 16+ certificate, subject to a few changes. We incorporated the changes and resubmitted the film, believing we were finally ready to share our work with you and release the film."

The formal certificate was not issued. What really shocked the team was when, just days before the planned release, they were informed that the film had been referred to the Revising Committee following a complaint. "With the time running out to approach the revised committee and without knowing who the complainant was, we approached the Honourable High Court. After hearing the matter on the 6th and 7th of January 2026, the court directed this morning that U/A 16 plus the certificate be issued. But CBFC challenged this decision immediately, and the order to issue the certification is currently stayed, and an interim stay has been granted," he explained.

All about Jana Nayagan

The Tamil-language political-action thriller, Jana Nayagan, helmed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani.