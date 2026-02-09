/O'Romeo: Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia worked in Shahid Kapoor starrer for free; Vishal Bhardwaj reveals why

Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo is gearing up for its theatrical release during Valentine's Week, but the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is currently making headlines due to another reason. As per reports, the filmmaker revealed that actors Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia chose to be a part of the film without charging any remuneration.

Massey committed to O'Romeo years ago?

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film features Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Nana Patekar in lead roles, with Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia appearing for key parts.

According to Free Press Journal, Bhardwaj shared that Vikrant Massey had committed to O'Romeo several years ago, even before the success of 12th Fail, which gave him widespread popularity. Reportedly, when the director reached out to the actor again, he agreed to do the role free of cost. Bhardwaj revealed that Massey shot for nearly eight to nine days. The actor reportedly told the filmmaker his film Maqbool had inspired him to pursue acting.

Tamannaah Bhatia shot for longer than planned

Speaking about Tamannaah Bhatia’s decision, Bhardwaj said that it was partly due to the film’s budget constraints. She has a brief yet key role in the film, and the actress agreed to be a part of O'Romeo immediately. Reports suggest that she shot for nearly 12 days longer than initially planned. Bhatia also took part in workshops and rehearsals to prepare for the role.

About O'Romeo

O'Romeo brings together Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor for the third time after Kaminey (2009) and Haider (2014). The story revolves around Hussain Ustara, a hitman who is trapped in love and violence in Mumbai’s underworld. It is said to draw inspiration from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.