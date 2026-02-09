/Shahid Kapoor reveals Kabir Singh's cameo was discussed during Animal; explains what went wrong

Shahid Kapoor recently addressed a speculation around two films of Sandeep Reddy Vanga that had been circulating on social media for a really long time. The actor put an end to the chatter over a possible crossover between his character Kabir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranvijay Singh from the 2023 blockbuster Animal.

Kabir Singh-Animal crossover

Shahid Kapoor revealed that the filmmaker had in mind to bring a cameo featuring Kabir Singh in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, but the idea ultimately fell through due to unavoidable reasons.

Fans have fueled the buzz around a shared "Vanga-verse" since the release of Animal and the announcement of its sequel, Animal Park. The aggressive energy of both characters led to theories about a crossover hyped with fan-made edits.

Shahid Kapoor reacts

During an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Shahid Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film O'Romeo, confirmed that the makers had the idea of making it happen. Even Vanga had approached him with the intention of including a cameo of Kabir Singh in Animal.

"Jab Animal bhi ban rahi thi, actually Sandeep had come to meet me. He wanted one scene of Kabir to be there in that, but woh ho nahi paaya… Kuch dates ka issue ho gaya, koi dusra issue ho gaya. But yes, he had said that I want one scene. Phir wo hua nahi," the actor said, explaining the issues why the idea was not materialised. "Woh dono characters unke hain, woh duniya unki hai. Toh unke saath unko jo mann mein aayega karne ke liye, woh karenge."

Both Vanga's film Kabir Singh (2019), featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, and Animal (2023), starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, were box office successes.

