'Grow up and have a life': Prakash Raj breaks silence on rumours of quitting Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit

Prakash Raj has currently been making headlines due to reports claiming that he exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Spirit. According to the rumour, it happened due to the actor's fallout with the filmmaker. But is it true? The veteran actor recently reacted to the speculation.

What is the rumour?

His reaction came after the social media gossip suggested that Prakash Raj had been dropped out of the project after an alleged creative difference with Vanga. Some reports also claimed that disagreements over the script had led to tensions on set.

Prakash Raj responds

The actor not only denied the rumour, but also rubbished speculation of a rift with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Taking to his X, Prakash Raj wrote, "To all the toxic #Fakenews peddlers… On #Spirit the movie. We have not even started shooting for my scenes, and you WhatsApp factories speculate stories. Grow up and have a life."

He also told media outlets that he was unaware of any such development and assured that he remains part of the film. The actor is yet to begin shooting for Spirit.

About Spirit

Spirit has constantly been making headlines since its announcement. Led by Prabhas, who is said to play a police officer, the much-anticipated film features Triptii Dimri as the female lead, marking her second collaboration with Vanga after Animal. Vivek Oberoi has reportedly joined the cast as an antagonist.

Earlier, the film became a hot topic of conversation because of Deepika Padukone's exit due to scheduling and work-hour concerns, after which Triptii Dimri came on board.