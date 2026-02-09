/Happy birthday, Amrita Singh! A look at her best films on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Amrita Singh turned 68 on Monday. With films like Betaab and Chameli Ki Shaadi, she was one of the most popular actresses of Hindi cinema in the 1980s and 90s. Let's look at some of her best performances.
Where to watch: Prime Video
This is the debut film of Amrita Singh, which established her space in Bollywood. Starring opposite Sunny Deol in the 1983 film, she played the role of Roma, a spoilt yet vulnerable rich girl who falls in love with a poor but principled boy. Said to be inspired by "The Taming of the Shrew", Singh won hearts with her chemistry with Deol and her natural screen presence.
Where to watch: Prime Video, Zee5
Directed by Manmohan Desai, Mard was one of the biggest blockbusters of the decade. Amrita Singh featured alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the 1985 action-packed period drama, which remains iconic for its larger-than-life storytelling. The actress played the role of Ruby, the daughter of a British officer who is filled with charm, confidence, and resilience.
Where to watch: YouTube
Released in 1986, this comedy film is said to be one of her finest performances. Directed by Basu Chatterjee, Chameli Ki Shaadi portrays casteism and patriarchy in society. As Chameli, the actress plays a bold and self-sufficient young woman from a small town who seizes control of her own life and romantic journey. Viewers loved her natural comic timing and strong presence on screen.
Where to watch: Prime Video, JioHotstar
The romantic comedy-drama was released in 1992, marking an important phase in Hindi cinema. Amrita Singh starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and played the role of Sapna, a sophisticated and ambitious woman who falls for Raju, a small-town engineer trying to make it big in Mumbai. Her modern and emotionally conflicted character was loved by viewers at the time.
Where to watch: Netflix
Said to be one of Amrita Singh's most acclaimed films, it was produced by Yash Raj Films. The romantic drama featured the actress as Roma, an ambitious, self-centred woman whose choices disrupt her family’s happiness. This 1993 film also earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress, and is often considered one of the strongest roles of her career.