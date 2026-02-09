/From Kendall Jenner to Gabriela Berlingeri: All about Bad Bunny’s dating life amid Super Bowl 2026

Bad Bunny did not just deliver a memorable musical spectacle by headlining the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium, California, but created history by becoming the first Spanish-language solo artist to lead the iconic performance. When he took over the stage on February 8, fans also started digging into his love life. Let's find out who Bad Bunny is dating.

Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri engaged?

Recently, rumours have surfaced online stating a possible reconciliation with his former girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri. It all began after the 2026 Grammy Awards, when Berlingeri, an Italian-Puerto Rican jewellery designer, was spotted in the VIP section during Bad Bunny’s Album of the Year win for his Spanish-language album Debí Tirar Más Foto.

Adding to the buzz, fans noticed Bad Bunny wearing a gold band on his left ring finger during his Grammy acceptance speech. Since then, netizens have speculated that the duo might be secretly engaged.



However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Bad Bunny- Berlingeri’s relationship

They first met in 2017 in Puerto Rico and kept their relationship private for years. The duo's first public appearance together was at an NBA game in Miami in February 2020.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Bad Bunny and Berlingeri quarantined together and were seen frequently collaborating together. They reportedly parted their ways at the end of 2022, and Bad Bunny later described their bond as that of "best friends."

Bad Bunny’s dating history