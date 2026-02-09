/A love letter to Puerto Rico! Highlights from Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime performance

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX performance was a love letter to his roots and culture. The Puerto Rican superstar turned the stadium into a sugarcane field, featured a traditional piragua cart selling treats, and staged a wedding as he performed, ‘’Tití Me Preguntó''



Apart from the cultural spectacle, the performance included several star-studded cameos and subtle political messaging.

To perform at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, the Grammy-winning artist, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, took the stage wearing an all-white jersey-like outfit featuring the number “64” and “Ocasio.”