/A love letter to Puerto Rico! Highlights from Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime performance

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime: A love letter to Puerto Rico and best moments

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Feb 09, 2026, 13:16 IST | Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 13:16 IST

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny headlined Super Bowl LX halftime show on Sunday, February 8. With his performance, he made history as the first Latino solo artist to headline the event.

Bad Bunny's roots
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Bad Bunny's roots

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX performance was a love letter to his roots and culture. The Puerto Rican superstar turned the stadium into a sugarcane field, featured a traditional piragua cart selling treats, and staged a wedding as he performed, ‘’Tití Me Preguntó''

Apart from the cultural spectacle, the performance included several star-studded cameos and subtle political messaging.

To perform at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, the Grammy-winning artist, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, took the stage wearing an all-white jersey-like outfit featuring the number “64” and “Ocasio.”

Bad Bunny and his love for his nation
2 / 7

Bad Bunny and his love for his nation

The much-awaited set included tributes to his hometown, a wedding sequence, subtle political commentary, and a football inscribed with “Together We Are America.”

Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny

One thing no one saw coming was Lady Gaga’s special appearance. Wearing a powder-blue salsa dress with bias pleats, the singer joined Bunny on the stadium stage, singing her hit “Die With a Smile.”

The two danced together, and their chemistry was evident as they moved to “Baile Inolvidable,”

Star-studded show
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Star-studded show

Bad Bunny’s show was not just about him, but also about the friends he invited to join him on the stage of one of the most-watched football events in the world. Several celebrities joined him, dancing inside a casita (Spanish for little house).

The stars included Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, Cardi B, popular influencer Alix Earle, Puerto Rican musician
Young Miko, and Colombian singer Karol G.

El Apagón (The Blackout)
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

El Apagón (The Blackout)

Electric poles and power lines drew major attention during Bunny’s performance of El Apagón, a protest song about the blackouts that have affected life on the island.

During the performance, Bunny climbed one of the electric poles as the lights flickered, symbolizing power outages and highlighting ongoing power grid issues. He held a Puerto Rican flag in red, white, and light blue, associated with the Puerto Rican independence movement. The official flag features a darker blue.

Ricky Martin
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Ricky Martin

Adding more Spanish flair to Bad Bunny’s performance was a special rendition by Ricky Martin, who performed “Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii.”

The white plastic chairs used during the performance were a reference to the cover art of Bunny’s Grammy-winning album Debí Tirar Más Fotos. These white plastic chairs are commonly found in homes across Puerto Rico.

A comment on ICE?
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

A comment on ICE?

One portion of the show that sparked widespread discussion online showed the Grammy-award-winning singer handing his Grammy trophy to a young boy. Many speculated that the child was five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, who was detained by ICE on January 20, 2026. It was later revealed that the boy was not Liam. However, the segment was widely interpreted as a subtle message against ICE.

