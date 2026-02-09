/Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth! Teaser of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel released during 2026 Super Bowl

Google Preferred
Published: Feb 09, 2026, 09:30 IST
Brad Pitt Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Written by Tarantino and directed by Fincher, the movie will focus entirely on Fincher and his adventures. But this time, Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton will not be sharing screen with him, but it will be Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
 

Get ready to dive back into the Hollywood world of LA. During Super Bowl LX, one of football's biggest nights, the teaser for David Fincher's follow-up to Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was released. The teaser for the Netflix movie, titled The Adventures of Cliff Booth, was dropped during a commercial break in the game.

Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth | Watch the teaser

During the break in the first quarter of the game, the new clip from the movie was released, featuring Pitt as Cliff, the role that earned Pitt his first acting Oscar.

“I don’t possess many talents, but I know better than to get in the way of a good story,” his character says in the teaser.

Written by Tarantino and directed by Fincher, the movie will focus entirely on Fincher and his adventures. But this time, Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton will not be sharing screen with him, but it will be Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown).

