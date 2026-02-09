/Pedro Pascal to Cardi B: How many celebrities did you spot on stage with Bad Bunny during his Super Bowl set?

Super Bowl halftime shows are always the most talked-about moments in showbiz, and this year was no different. Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga brought in the glamour and fun to the game. Bad Bunny’s fiery Super Bowl halftime may have ruffled the White House the wrong way, but his performance would also be remembered for all the A-list guests who all casually hung out on stage, dancing along with the backup dancers.

Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Jessica Alba add glamour to Bad Bunny’s performance

Lady Gaga joined Bad Bunny for a breathtaking performance of ‘Die With a Smile’ in Santa Clara as did pop legend Ricky Martin.

But Gaga and Martin were not only guests on stage with Bad Bunny. If one looked closely, several other high-profile celebrities were seen dancing in the ‘casita’ – or ‘little house’ – which was part of the on-field set.

Chilean-American acting star Pedro Pascal was seen looking suave, dressed all in white with a pair of tinted glasses. Jessica Alba was another big name in the mix.

They were joined on stage by Cardi B, popular influencer Alix Earle, Puerto Rican musician Young Miko, and Colombian singer Karol G.

Boxing stars Xander Zayas and Emiliano Vargas also appeared in a scene where Bad Bunny ducked under their punches as part of his performance.

Internet reacts

Needless to say, fans couldn’t contain their excitement on seeing the celebrity line up on the show. They took to social media to show to comment on the star studded Super Bowl Half-Time show.

One wrote: “I love Karol G! I was so happy she was there.” Another posted: “It was lit and they look beautiful.” One user pointed out, “That casita turned into a full celebrity block party.”

“That was an absolute feast for the senses. Such an iconic lineup for a legendary halftime show performance,” pointed out another fan.

Bad Bunny's political act

Bad Bunny delved into more political territory with ‘El Apagon’ (Blackout), which addresses the displacement of Puerto Ricans on their own island and the persistent problems caused by the unreliable power grid. He carried a Puerto Rican flag at one point.

The performance also included a young boy watching the Grammys on an old television set. Bad Bunny, who won the Album of the Year prize a week ago, presented the child -- perhaps a younger version of himself -- with a golden gramophone.

The internet went wild with unverified rumors that the child was Liam Conejo Ramos, a five-year-old Ecuadoran boy recently detained by US immigration agents in Minnesota.