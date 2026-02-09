/Terrible! Trump calls Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance a 'slap in the face to our country'

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny made history with his Super Bowl Halftime performance, getting the crowd to groove to his beats. However, US President Donald Trump wasn't impressed, calling it "one of the worst ever" in the event's history. Trump slammed the performance, saying it was a "slap in the face" to the country.

Bunny has been a critic of Trump and frequently criticised his administration. Recently, he slammed ICE during his acceptance speech at the Grammys.

Trump slams Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance, calls it a 'slap in the face' to our country,"

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Soon after Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime performance, Trump was quick to slam it. Posting a long note on Truth Social, Trump called Bunny's history making performance, ''terrible''.