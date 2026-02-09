/Terrible! Trump calls Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance a 'slap in the face to our country'

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny made history with his Super Bowl Halftime performance, getting the crowd to groove to his beats. However, US President Donald Trump wasn't impressed, calling it "one of the worst ever" in the event's history. Trump slammed the performance, saying it was a "slap in the face" to the country.
Bunny has been a critic of Trump and frequently criticised his administration. Recently, he slammed ICE during his acceptance speech at the Grammys.
Soon after Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime performance, Trump was quick to slam it. Posting a long note on Truth Social, Trump called Bunny's history making performance, ''terrible''.
"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence (sic)." He further criticised the content and style of the performance, adding to debate regarding the appropriateness of the event's entertainment.'' Trump wrote.