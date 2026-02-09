/Bad Bunny brings Latin roots with his electrifying performance at Super Bowl | Watch

The wait is over! As promised, Bad Bunny made the jam-packed stadium groove to his songs. The Grammy-winning global sensation brought Puerto Rican culture to the stage during the Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, delivered a thrilling performance during the second quarter of the Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots game. And as a surprise to millions of viewers, he brought Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin and many more to groove with him and the world.

Bad Bunny brings Latin flair to Super Bowl stage

The Latin pop star transported the entire stadium to Puerto Rico as he took the stage at halftime on Sunday in an all-white, jersey-like outfit with his last name, Ocasio, and the number 64. His performance began with Bunny walking through a field of crops accompanied by a group of backup dancers, the setup inspired by his ‘’No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí.'' He opened his performance with his 2022 hit “Tití Me Preguntó.”

Making Bunny's performance even more entertaining, Lady Gaga brought her own steps. As a surprise, she took the stage and sang her 2024 hit with Bruno Mars, "Die with a Smile", as she did a salsa on the giant stage with the Latin pop star.

In the star-studded spectacle, he was joined by Ricky Martin, who sang Bunny's “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii.” Apart from singing legends, he was joined by a slew of stars such as Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Karol G, Young Miko, Alix Earle, who didn't sing but were there on the stage to support the singer, who, before his performance, faced a lot of backlash.

Apart from the excitement, his fans also wondered what he'd say up against President Donald Trump and ICE, especially after his Grammy win and his acceptance speech.

Instead of mentioning anything directly, he gave a subtle political message.