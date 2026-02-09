/New OTT Releases this week (February 9-15, 2026): Kohrra to The Conjuring- Watch these 7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

OTT platforms are packed with exciting new content this week, from Mona Singh and Barun Sobti's Kohrra season 2 to the ultimate haunted, The Conjuring: Last Rites, and reality show entertainers like Love is Blind, there's something for everyone.
This week’s OTT releases offer a perfect mix of new movies and TV shows across various genres. From the intense thriller Kohrra season 2 to reality shows like Love is Blind and jaw-dropping scary ones like The Conjuring: Last Rites, there is something for everyone that will definitely freshen up the mood. Check the list of binge-worthy options and plan this upcoming week accordingly.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: February 11th, 2026
In the second part of a Netflix police procedural series, the story focuses on the murder of a woman found in her brother's barn. This leads Amarpal Garundi (Barun Sobti) and Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh), the two detectives, to investigate the case, which involves a suspected NRI husband (Rannvijay Singha).
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: February 11th, 2026
Nick and Vanessa Lachey return to host the tenth season of the reality show, which highlights several singles who come to try their fate and find a match for themselves. But there's a twist, as they can't see who they are getting paired with or how the other person looks.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: February 13th, 2026
It is the ninth instalment of the Conjuring franchise, which is based on the real-life investigations of the Smurl haunting case. The movie tells the life story of Ed and Lorraine Warren in 1986, who are tortured by a demonic entity, which is linked to a cursed antique mirror.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: February 11th, 2026
The action thriller centres on DC detective/psychologist Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), who hunts a ruthless female vigilante killing corrupt billionaires. Teaming up with agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal), Alex decides to safeguard the next target (Matthew Lillard) while struggling with a darker and more personal investigation.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
Release Date: February 12th, 2026
In the Malayalam crime thriller film, Nivin Pauly features as Sanal Mathew, a hospital attendant in Good Shepherd Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He becomes a prime suspect after the sudden disappearance of a three-day-old baby girl. The story unfolds within a 24-hour time frame, revolving around the chaos and the ongoing investigation.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: February 12th, 2026
Directed by Nithish Sahadev, the Tamil comedy-drama features Jiiva as Jeevarathnam, a village panchayat leader who is struggling to manage massive egos during a chaotic wedding and funeral conflict.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: February 13th, 2026
Adapted from Orhan Pamuk’s highly acclaimed novel, the 9-episode drama, directed by Zeynep Günay, stars Selahattin Paşalı as Kemal and Eylül Lize Kandemir as Füsun. It follows the obsessive romance between the two characters in 1970s Istanbul.