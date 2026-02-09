LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /New OTT Releases this week (February 9-15, 2026): Kohrra to The Conjuring- Watch these 7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

New OTT Releases this week (February 9-15, 2026): Kohrra to The Conjuring- Watch these 7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Feb 09, 2026, 11:15 IST | Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 11:15 IST

OTT platforms are packed with exciting new content this week, from Mona Singh and Barun Sobti's Kohrra season 2 to the ultimate haunted, The Conjuring: Last Rites, and reality show entertainers like Love is Blind, there's something for everyone.

OTT Releases this week (February 9-15, 2026)
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

OTT Releases this week (February 9-15, 2026)

This week’s OTT releases offer a perfect mix of new movies and TV shows across various genres. From the intense thriller Kohrra season 2 to reality shows like Love is Blind and jaw-dropping scary ones like The Conjuring: Last Rites, there is something for everyone that will definitely freshen up the mood. Check the list of binge-worthy options and plan this upcoming week accordingly.

Kohrra season 2
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Kohrra season 2

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: February 11th, 2026

In the second part of a Netflix police procedural series, the story focuses on the murder of a woman found in her brother's barn. This leads Amarpal Garundi (Barun Sobti) and Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh), the two detectives, to investigate the case, which involves a suspected NRI husband (Rannvijay Singha).

Love Is Blind Season 10
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Love Is Blind Season 10

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: February 11th, 2026

Nick and Vanessa Lachey return to host the tenth season of the reality show, which highlights several singles who come to try their fate and find a match for themselves. But there's a twist, as they can't see who they are getting paired with or how the other person looks.

The Conjuring: Last Rites
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: February 13th, 2026

It is the ninth instalment of the Conjuring franchise, which is based on the real-life investigations of the Smurl haunting case. The movie tells the life story of Ed and Lorraine Warren in 1986, who are tortured by a demonic entity, which is linked to a cursed antique mirror.

Cross Season 2
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Cross Season 2

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: February 11th, 2026

The action thriller centres on DC detective/psychologist Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), who hunts a ruthless female vigilante killing corrupt billionaires. Teaming up with agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal), Alex decides to safeguard the next target (Matthew Lillard) while struggling with a darker and more personal investigation.

Baby Girl
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Baby Girl

Where to watch: SonyLiv
Release Date: February 12th, 2026

In the Malayalam crime thriller film, Nivin Pauly features as Sanal Mathew, a hospital attendant in Good Shepherd Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He becomes a prime suspect after the sudden disappearance of a three-day-old baby girl. The story unfolds within a 24-hour time frame, revolving around the chaos and the ongoing investigation.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: February 12th, 2026

Directed by Nithish Sahadev, the Tamil comedy-drama features Jiiva as Jeevarathnam, a village panchayat leader who is struggling to manage massive egos during a chaotic wedding and funeral conflict.

The Museum of Innocence
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Museum of Innocence

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: February 13th, 2026

Adapted from Orhan Pamuk’s highly acclaimed novel, the 9-episode drama, directed by Zeynep Günay, stars Selahattin Paşalı as Kemal and Eylül Lize Kandemir as Füsun. It follows the obsessive romance between the two characters in 1970s Istanbul.

Trending Photo

Happy birthday, Amrita Singh! A look at her best films on Netflix, Prime Video and more
6

Happy birthday, Amrita Singh! A look at her best films on Netflix, Prime Video and more

What is NASA’s Near Space Network, and how will NASA Artemis astronauts stay in touch with Earth?
7

What is NASA’s Near Space Network, and how will NASA Artemis astronauts stay in touch with Earth?

NASA Artemis mission: How many days will astronauts be on the Moon?
7

NASA Artemis mission: How many days will astronauts be on the Moon?

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime: A love letter to Puerto Rico and best moments
7

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime: A love letter to Puerto Rico and best moments

Trump reshares new American map including Canada and Greenland as its part amid Iran tensions: What he means
7

Trump reshares new American map including Canada and Greenland as its part amid Iran tensions: What he means