/Kate and William breaks silence on Epstein revelations, says they 'deeply concerned'

The Prince and Princess of Wales have finally broken their silence on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, saying they are, ‘’deeply concerned.''



The reaction comes amid shocking revelations about the sex offender Epstein and his connections with A-listers, including Prince Andrew. The statement was released while Prince William is on an official trip to Saudi Arabia on behalf of the government.

William and Kate said their ‘thoughts remain focused on the victims.’

Speaking to journalists in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, this morning, a statement was issued by Kensington Palace on behalf of William and Kate.

''I can confirm the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims,'' they said.

The statement marks the first time the heir to the throne and his wife have released a public response as the royal family continues to face backlash, with Prince Andrew’s name repeatedly appearing in the recently revealed files that have been made public by the US Department of Justice.

Prince and Princess of Wales are not the first royals who have reacted to Epstein scandal and support the victims. In October 2025, King Charles and Camilla publicly voice their support for the victims of Epstein.

''Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,'' they said in a statement.

In Oct 2025, King Charles III stripped his younger brother, Prince Andrew, of all royal titles and ordered him to vacate the royal residence, Windsor estate as his name continues to come in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Recently, the new photos from Epstein files were disclosed and it must have given Prince Andrew and the entire royal family the worst nightmare. Newly released photos showed Andrew kneeling over a clothed woman lying on the ground. Before this, another photos of Prince Andrew was made public in which he was lying across ‘laps of five women.’

Disclaimer: WION is only reporting the names that have been mentioned in the Epstein files and is not accusing anyone of any wrongdoing. Readers are advised to use their discretion on this article.