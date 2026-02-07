/'Bring $5,000 in cash': Newly surfaced emails reveal shocking truth about Ex-Prince Andrew’s 9-day visit to Epstein

In a shocking reveal, newly surfaced emails suggest that ex-British royal prince Andrew spent nine days as a guest of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, during which the financier reportedly arranged a timetable of meetings and parties. According to a Daily Mail analysis of the emails, the visit began with a cosmetic “facial” treatment. This contrasts with Prince Andrew’s earlier claim that he had stayed for only four days.

In one of the emails, Epstein messaged that a car and driver were arranged for Andrew’s use throughout the week. Previously, Andrew had told BBC journalist Emily Maitlis that his visit was solely to formally end his association with Epstein.

$5,000 for a girl of school age?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The email cache also includes several messages from that period about a girl of school age. In one message, it says 'confirmed that she would come after school' while another email said 'someone will come after school'. The individuals are not identified, and the messages are not clear, indicating that they were sent from different devices. Meanwhile, on the same day, Epstein directed his accountant to bring $5,000 in cash.



There is no direct explanation for these unexplained emails, but they surface alongside substantial independent evidence indicating that Epstein targeted school-age girls for abuse at his Florida residence, where he reportedly kept large amounts of cash to pay victims around $300 each.

In his widely criticised 2019 BBC interview, the former Duke of York claimed that he visited Epstein’s mansion solely to formally end their association, stating that he had no further contact with him after that meeting. He also said it was a coincidence that a photograph of the two walking together in New York’s Central Park was taken around the same time.

However, subsequent revelations suggest that the image was captured on the seventh day of what was actually a nine-day stay at Epstein’s 21,000-square-foot mansion. During this period, multiple young women were reportedly seen entering and leaving the property.