/What is 'Condition Red' & why USS Abraham Lincoln's crew is running 24x7

The primary reason for 24x7 operations is to maintain a permanent Combat Air Patrol (CAP). At any given second of the day or night, at least four F-35C or F/A-18 fighters are airborne, circling the fleet. These jets act as a "Steel Dome," extending the carrier’s radar horizon by hundreds of miles. They are the first line of defense, ready to shoot down Iranian drones or cruise missiles long before they get close enough to threaten the ships on the surface.