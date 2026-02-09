/WATCH | Russian-Georgian figure skater goes viral after performing to Dhurandhar song at 2026 Winter Olympics

Russian-Georgian figure skater Anastasiia Gubanova has gone viral on social media after performing to Bollywood music at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. In the video, Gubanova matches her choreography to the beats of San Sanana from the film Asoka, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor, before later switching to the title track of Dhurandhar. She can be seen wearing a red and gold fitted outfit with a red bindi, a look that surprised and impressed many viewers.

As the clip starts, her moves follow the rhythm of San Sanana. The music then changes to Dhurandhar’s theme, a song that has been widely praised by music lovers.

Sharing the video, an Instagram handle that covers pop culture, @_thejuggernaut, wrote, “Representing Georgia, the Russian-born athlete also skated to Jogi by Panjabi MC for her 2025 qualification.” “I feel most comfortable with an Indian style,” Gubanova told Sports24 in 2025. “My friends helped me choose the music… Now I’m an ‘Indian girl,’ and I love it!”

The video quickly went viral on the social media, drawing mixed but mostly positive reactions. Several users appreciated her use of Hindi songs on an international stage. One person pointed out the lack of support for Indian athletes, while another said her performance was “clearly appreciation, not appropriation” and called her adorable.