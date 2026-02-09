/Trump slams Olympic skier Hunter Hess for his 'representing US' stance: 'Just because I’m wearing the flag...'

President Donald Trump called Olympic skier Hunter Hess a “real loser” after he said that he had "mixed emotions representing the US right now" in the Winter Olympic Games. Trump slammed him for saying such things on an international platform, adding it is hard to "root for someone like this." Hess, who hails from Bend, Oregon, said during a press availability last week that “just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the US.” At a press conference last week, Hess had said, "Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the US." Trump lashed out against Hess and wrote on Truth Social, "US Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics. If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this."

Hess admitted to the reporters, "It’s a little hard; there’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of and I think a lot of people aren’t. I think for me, it’s more I’m representing my friends and family back home, the people that represented it before me, all the things that I believe that are good about the US." American athletes were bombarded with questions about the anti-immigrant action in their country. Two US citizens - Alex Pretti and Renee Good - have been shot dead by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis. Skier Chris Lillis made a direct jab at the tensions surrounding federal immigration enforcement.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

American athlete received hate messages

“A lot of times, athletes are hesitant to talk about political views and how we feel about things. I feel heartbroken about what’s happening in the United States. I’m pretty sure you’re referencing ICE and some of the protests and things like that,” Lillis told reporters. He added, "I think that as a country, we need to focus on respecting everybody’s rights and making sure that we’re treating our citizens as well as anybody, with love and respect." Figure skater Amber Glenn was also asked about US politics previously and started receiving hate messages. A US Olympic and Paralympic Committee spokesperson said in a statement, "Our focus is on Hunter’s protection and on ensuring he has the support and resources in place to compete on the world’s largest stage."