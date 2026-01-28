/Trump says he feels worse about Renee Good's death, because her parents were 'tremendous Trump fan'

US President Donald Trump, while talking about the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good, made some weird and controversial comments. Both Pretti and Good were fatally executed by ICE agents in Minneapolis. Trump said on The Will Cain Show that both the shootings were “terrible”, but the shooting of Good was "even worse" because her parents were "big Trump fans."

"Bottom line, it was terrible. Both of them were terrible; the other was terrible too," Trump said. “And I'm not sure about his parents, but I know her parents were big Trump fans, makes me feel bad anyway. But I guess you could say even worse, they were tremendous Trump people, Trump fans.”

Trump further speculated that Good was "radicalised", Trump learned that Good's father was a Trump supporter in CBS news interview with anchor Tony Dokoupil on January 13. This latest interview comes 3 days after the shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that the killing came as officers were conducting a "targeted operation" against an "illegal alien" wanted for violent assault. According to McLaughlin, Pretti "approached" the officers armed with a handgun and violently resisted as they tried to “disarm” him. However, videos from several angle shows that Pretti possessed a licensed gun but did not arm himself or brandish it at the agents. It further shows that the ICE agents fired at him after disarming him. Trump also acknowledged on Tuesday that he did not believe Pretti was “acting as an assassin.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said three days ago that Pretti was a “Domestic terrorist”. There had been severe inconsistency in the official narrative of the incident. At first, it was said Pretti was trying to assassinate and attacked federal officer. He was trying to inflict “maximum damage". Several video shows that all Pretti had was a phone in his hand, when reporters at the press conference asked when they realised that Pretti had a gun with him. Then Greg Bovino dodged the questions, saying it was under investigation. The Trump administration has realised no one is accepting these lies anymore. Observers accused the administration of “gaslighting” the people.