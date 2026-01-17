/US judge restricts ICE tactics in Minnesota, blocks arrests, using pepper-spray on protestors

A US federal judge on Friday (Jan 16) restricted immigration agents from their aggressive tactics in Minnesota, barring them from detaining or arresting peaceful protesters and drivers, and using pepper-spray against demonstrators. This comes amid the recent tensions in the state after an ICE agent fatally shot a 37-year-old woman protestor, Renee Nicole Good, in Minneapolis. The Trump administration defended the incident by describing the shooting as a response to “an act of domestic terrorism”.