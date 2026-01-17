Google Preferred
  US judge restricts ICE tactics in Minnesota, blocks arrests, using pepper-spray on protestors

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jan 17, 2026, 08:39 IST | Updated: Jan 17, 2026, 08:39 IST
Federal agents use pepper spray against a protester holding a sign during an enforcement operation outside the Whipple Building, ICE facility in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 11, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

A US judge barred ICE and other federal agents in Minnesota from detaining, arresting peaceful protesters or using pepper spray and similar tactics, after tensions surged over the fatal shooting of protester Renee Nicole Good.

A US federal judge on Friday (Jan 16) restricted immigration agents from their aggressive tactics in Minnesota, barring them from detaining or arresting peaceful protesters and drivers, and using pepper-spray against demonstrators. This comes amid the recent tensions in the state after an ICE agent fatally shot a 37-year-old woman protestor, Renee Nicole Good, in Minneapolis. The Trump administration defended the incident by describing the shooting as a response to “an act of domestic terrorism”.

US District Judge Katherine Menendez ruled that the Department of Homeland Security’s current operation has 72 hours to come into compliance, according to the 83-page order.

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...

