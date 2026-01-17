/US judge restricts ICE tactics in Minnesota, blocks arrests, using pepper-spray on protestors

A US federal judge on Friday (Jan 16) restricted immigration agents from their aggressive tactics in Minnesota, barring them from detaining or arresting peaceful protesters and drivers, and using pepper-spray against demonstrators. This comes amid the recent tensions in the state after an ICE agent fatally shot a 37-year-old woman protestor, Renee Nicole Good, in Minneapolis. The Trump administration defended the incident by describing the shooting as a response to “an act of domestic terrorism”.
US District Judge Katherine Menendez ruled that the Department of Homeland Security’s current operation has 72 hours to come into compliance, according to the 83-page order.