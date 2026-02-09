/Donald Trump backs USA in T20 World Cup: ‘We have a strong team; America is rooting for you’

US President Donald Trump shared a word of motivation for Team USA at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Taking to his Truth Social account, Trump sent best wishes for this showpiece event, while also advocating for its cricket team, which recently put India’s back against the wall in their tournament opener.

“I just heard the Cricket World Cup is underway in India! I wish the best of luck to TEAM USA! We have a very strong team. America is rooting for you!” Trump wrote on this Truth Social handle.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, responded to the message, saying, “Thank you for the kind words, Mr President!”

The USA is in Group A alongside the tournament’s co-host India, Pakistan, the Netherlands and Namibia. Against India in their first of the four league matches, the USA almost had the tournament’s favourites on the floor with their brilliant bowling display, reducing India to 77 for six at one stage in the first innings.



While Shadley van Schalkwyk returned with four wickets, including removing three left-handers in his second over, the Indian–origin seamer Saurabh Netravalkar bowled the most expensive spell in the tournament’s history, conceding 65 runs without a wicket in his four overs. For India, captain Suryakumar Yadav saved his team’s sinking ship with a match-winning 84* off 49 balls, propelling them to 161 for nine in 20 overs.



The USA failed to get going at the start, losing three early wickets inside the Powerplay; however, the middle order revived their innings but couldn’t help them cross the line, as India beat them by 29 runs.



Meanwhile, Team USA was on the front pages of the last edition for beating former world champions Pakistan in the shocker of the tournament. Not only did they win two of the four contested league matches, but they qualified for the Super 8s for the first time, later losing to West Indies, South Africa and England.

