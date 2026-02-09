Aamir Khan's Lahore 1947 release date out; Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta starrer to hit theatres on the Independence Day weekend

Aamir Khan Productions has officially announced the release date of period drama Lahore 1947, and the film is set to hit theatres on the Independence Day weekend. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, it marks the first collaboration between Sunny Deol, Santoshi, and producer Aamir Khan.

Lahore 1947 release date

Lahore 1947 has been slated to release on August 13, 2026, and this film is said to be Preity Zinta’s return to the big screen after nearly eight years.

Speaking about the project, Aamir Khan shared in a statement, "This was one of the favourite scripts of Dharamji, and I am so glad he could see the film."

About Lahore 1947

Lahore 1947 is set against the backdrop of the Partition. The film is reportedly based on Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Ni. The story showcases the human cost of displacement and moral conflict during one of the most painful chapters in Indian history.

Alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, the cast features Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal in key roles. Music is composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.

The film was first announced in 2023 by Aamir Khan Productions on social media. "I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching," the post read.

