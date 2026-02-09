/Minions & Monsters to Project Hail Mary: Watch all the new movie trailers released during Super Bowl 2026



Super Bowl 2026 night wrapped up with the Seattle Seahawks winning Super Bowl LX on Sunday (Feb. 8), beating the New England Patriots 29–13 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Apart from the game, the night is famously known for its performances, which Bad Bunny took care of this year, and for movie enthusiasts, who get to see numerous movie teasers and trailers unveiled during the event.



With the Super Bowl continuing to be one of the most-watched shows worldwide, it remains a key marketing platform for studios to launch their movies. Much like last year, this year also saw a slew of teasers and trailers released, including The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and The Adventures of Cliff Booth, starring Brad Pitt.

As the night wraps, here we take a look at all the trailers released:

Watch all the new movie trailers released

Project Hail Mary

Starring Ryan Gosling, the sci-fi adventure is based on the 2021 novel by Andy Weir. The movie revolves around Dr Ryland Grace (Gosling), a lone astronaut, who, with the help of an alien, is on a mission to save the planet and the humanity.

The movie is set for a theatrical release on March 20, 2026.

The Mandalorian and Grogu

Pedro Pascal is back as Din Djarin (the Mandalorian) alongside Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda. This film is a continuation of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Apart from Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, and Jonny Coyne also return.

Supergirl

Set to release on June 23, the new Supergirl teaser revolves around Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock), the cousin of David Corenswet’s Superman, and her first meeting with Krypto. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the trailer reveals the moment Kara meets her dog for the first time.The film’s logline reads, “When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.”

The movie stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, & Jason Momoa.

Minions & Monsters

It’s time for more havoc. The sweet and beloved bright yellow Minions are coming back to the big screen. The movie is a sequel to Minions: The Rise of Gru and revolves around the creatures as they search for a boss and eventually meet Gru.

The film is written by Brian Lynch and will be directed by Academy Award nominee Pierre Coffin.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie