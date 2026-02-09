/India’s live music calendar 2026: Top events in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune

Music fans, get ready for some unforgettable nights that are on your way. From February to April 2026, India’s live music calendar is set to hit a high note with international stars and pop culture moments unfolding across major cities. Whether you are into Punjabi pop and EDM anthems or indie, hip-hop, there's something for every music lover in the coming months. Here’s a curated look at five music events worth blocking your calendar for.

UN40 Music Festival

When and where: Bengaluru | March 14–15, 2026

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Gearing up as a music-and-culture festival for music lovers, UN40 Music Festival returns to Bengaluru with a power-packed two-day lineup. The festival is set to witness artists across genres, including Himesh Reshammiya, Talwiinder, Aditya Rikhari, Santhosh Narayanan, Shalmali Kholgade, Raja Kumari, Paradox, and Thaikkudam Bridge, among others. Alongwith music, the event also brings a multi-sensory experience with a Telematch-style gaming zone.

Karan Aujla's P-POP Culture Tour

When and where: February 28 - New Delhi | March 3 - Mumbai and Pune

Punjabi pop star Karan Aujla is all set to send fans to frenzy with his P-POP Culture tour. The high-energy tour covers Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Known for contemporary Punjabi pop sound, Aujla’s concert is expected to be packed with popular tracks such as Boyfriend, MF Gabhru, Tauba Tauba, Softly, Bachke Bachke, and On Top, alongside newer songs. Loaded with hook-heavy tracks and mass sing-along moments, the tour is shaping up as a full-fledged pop culture event.

Keinemusik Live

When and where: Mumbai | March 27, 2026

Berlin-based electronic collective Keinemusik, featuring &Me, Rampa, and Adam Port, brings its globally celebrated deep-house sound to Mumbai. Known for sold-out shows in Ibiza, Tulum, and New York, Keinemusik’s India stop is expected to attract electronic music purists. The show promises long, immersive sets defined by hypnotic rhythms and minimal drops, encouraging the crowd experience that stretches into the early hours.

Also Read: 86 years of chaos and why Tom and Jerry still rule animation

Calvin Harris-India Tour 2026

When and where: April 17 - Bengaluru | April 18 - Mumbai | April 19 - Delhi NCR

In a major moment for Indian EDM fans, Calvin Harris is ready for his first-ever India tour. Spanning three cities, the tour brings with it a catalogue of hits including Summer, One Kiss, Blame, Feel So Close, and How Deep Is Your Love. Harris’ three-night run is expected to be one of the biggest electronic music events of the year.

NH7 Weekender 2026

When and where: March 13-15, 2026 | Pune