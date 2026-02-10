/Catherine O'Hara's cause of death: Health authorities reveal certificate

Hollywood actress Catherine O'Hara, best known for her roles in the Home Alone film franchise and Beetlejuice, among others, passed away at the age of 71 on January 30 at her Los Angeles home after a brief illness. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has now revealed the main reason for her death.

What is the exact cause of death of Catherine O'Hara?

According to a report by TMZ, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the actress' death certificate on Monday, which has listed pulmonary embolism with rectal cancer as the underlying cause. The death certificate says she was cremated, and her remains were given to her husband, Robert 'Bo' Welch.

Earlier reports had suggested that hours after the Schitt's Creek star breathed her last, it was learnt that the actress was taken to a hospital in serious condition on the morning of her death. At 4:48 am on Friday, January 30, the Los Angeles Fire Department received a call about an approximately 70-year-old unnamed female at O'Hara's home address.

Following her death, reportedly, a statement was shared by the actress' agency revealing that she passed away in Los Angeles due to a brief illness.

Catherine O'Hara spoke about her rare genetic condition

The actress had previously talked about the rare congenital condition, dextrocardia with situs inversus, that she has been suffering from since birth. In the genetic condition, some of the organs are positioned on the opposite side of the body. During a 2020 interview, the actress revealed, according to USA Today, "I'm a freak. "I don't even know the name because I don't want to know the name."

Leaving with the condition has partly inspired her for comedy. Speaking to Variety, she stated, "There's no better survival instinct" and added that as a comedian her job is to "look for the light."

About Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara began in sketch and improvisational comedy in film and television before taking dramatic roles to expand her career. She has been part of several projects, including The Night Before Christmas, Chicken Little, Over the Hedge, Monster House, Elemental, The Wild Robot, Frankenweenie,

After Hours, Pain Hustlers, and Argylle, among others.

Apart from films, she has also been part of shows including The New Show, George Burns Comedy Week, The Steve Allen Comedy Hour, Morton & Hayes and Married...with Children, among others.