/Vijay's Jana Nayagan release delayed again, won’t arrive in theatres before April 30: Report

Superstar Vijay’s Jana Nayagan release is still stuck in limbo. The movie, set to release on 9 Jan, has been embroiled in a legal dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As of now, there is no update on when the movie will be released, but it appears that the film may not hit theatres until April 2026.

Directed by H Vinoth, the movie is superstar Vijay's last film before he enters politics and focuses on it entirely.

Vijay's Jana Nayagan film release delay; here's when it will release

Add WION as a Preferred Source

If speculations are to be believed, Vijay’s film was earlier set to release in February. However, it now appears that the movie has faced another delay and will not be released before April.

The news of the film facing yet another delay comes after York Cinemas, the Canadian distributor of Jana Nayagan, shared an official post informing fans that the movie will not be released before April 30.



Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Dear Patrons, please note that the movie Jana Nayagan will not be released before April 30th.”

In the post, they also asked fans who had earlier purchased tickets and had not received refunds to contact theatres and arrange it at the earliest.

However, the release date has not been confirmed yet. They added that loyal membership holders will receive priority booking access once the date is finalised.

Jana Nayagan vs CBFC: Here's everything you should know

Vijay’s film was set to release on January 9, ahead of the Pongal festival. However, the movie was not released as it did not receive clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Following this, the film’s producer, KVN Productions, approached the court against the CBFC.