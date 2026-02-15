/After Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty threats, Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana gets ₹10 crore extortion demand

After Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty, Punjabi actor Himanshi Khurana has reportedly received an extortion threat. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant has approached the Mohali police after the sender demanded ₹10 crore over a voice note.

Himanshi Khurana gets an extortion threat

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As per reports, Himanshi Khurana contacted Mohali authorities following a threatening email she received on her personal account. The message allegedly had a voice note demanding ₹10 crore in extortion, and an FIR has reportedly been filed at Sohana police station based on her complaints under sections related to extortion and criminal intimidation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Also Read: Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty reportedly gets new threat from Bishnoi gang

The case is currently under investigation, and the authorities are trying to trace the origin of the email. As per reports, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Saurav Jindal has stated that the voice message was purportedly sent by a foreign-based gangster.

Also Read: Mumbai crime branch suspects Bishnoi operative in threat to Ranveer Singh

Links to recent celebrity threat cases?

While there has been no official confirmations several reports claim similarities between Khurana's threats and the ones received by multiple Bollywood celebrities. It is also said that the extortion attempt might be linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose network has previously been named in threatening Salman Khan.

In Khurana’s case, the voice note reportedly referenced individuals believed to be operating from overseas, similar to threats sent to Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty. Authorities are yet to confirm the organisational links.

Who is Himanshi Khurana?

Renowned from Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana is quite popular in Punjabi cinema and music videos. She began her career as a model and rose to fame with films like Sadda Haq. Khurana has a strong social media presence.