/'Entire staff would be killed if...'Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty reportedly gets new threat from Bishnoi gang

Actor Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty have reportedly received a fresh threat from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who have allegedly issued a threat to the Dhurandhar actor earlier this week. As per the reports, an audio message has been sent to the Cirkus actor and director, threatening them with serious consequences if the demands are not fulfilled.



According to a report by India Today, a man identified as Hari Boxer from the Bishnoi gang has released a fresh audio message threatening Ranveer and Rohit.

On Friday (Feb 13), a new threat was sent to actor Ranveer and filmmaker Rohit, allegedly from a man, who claims to be a member of a Bishnoi gang. In the chilling voice note sent, they have threatened to hurt their staff.

Claiming that they have all the details of their staff and their personal lives, the gang warns that if Ranveer and Rohit fail to comply with their demands, their staff will face the consequences.

In the voice note, the man asks the two celebrities to “fall in line” as they warns them of punishment for going back on one’s word.

"Ranveer Singh, we will deal with you in a way that your next seven generations will remember. You are very fond of giving advice and telling people to go file a complaint at the police station. Fine. You filed a complaint too. No problem," the man says in the audio, reported by India Today.