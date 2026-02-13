/Hrithik Roshan clears his name off Don 3 controversy: 'Was never approached for the film at any given time'

Will Don 3 ever see the light of day? The third film of the Don franchise was announced amid great fanfare in 2023, but since then, the film has hit the headlines for delays and controversies. Now, Hrithik Roshan has come forward to set the record straight about his alleged involvement with the film. The actor has stated that he was never approached for Don 3, as was being circulated in the media. This comes days after Farhan Akhtar’s production house Excel Entertainment demanded Ranveer Singh to pay Rs 40 crore as compensation after Singh walked out of the film. Ranveer, on his part, claimed that even after being signed for the lead role, the makers were in talks with Hrithik, questioning Ranveer’s market viability in a pre-Dhurandhar landscape.

What did Hrithik Roshan say?

Rumours had it that while Ranveer was on board Don 3, makers had discussed the film with Hrithik Roshan and even contemplated signing him in the film. Farhan and Hrithik are known to be close friends, and Ranveer’s career was going through a low phase before Dhurandhar, which many felt prompted Farhan to approach his friend.

Now, Hrithik has come forward to set the record straight. Speaking to the media, he said, “What started off as just a rumour has now taken an entire life of its own, and it’s important to set the record straight. I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3, at any given time. Requesting media to steer clear of any such unverified reports.”

Excel demands a delay in Ranveer’s next Pralay

According to a report in the Indian Express, Excel has also met Kuman Magalam Birla, whose Birla Studios is backing Ranveer Singh’s ambitious film Pralay, not to release the funds or start the shoot till the Don 3 exit issue is resolved. Ranveer, who had decided to move to Pralay after Dhurandhar, is also a co-producer of the film. Birla Studio reportedly have had no choice but to soften their stand and have now asked for audited accounts of Don 3 production cost.

Ranveer’s exit from Don 3

Weeks after the release of Dhurandhar, Ranveer walked out of Don 3. The film had been announced in 2023, and Ranveer waited for the film to go on floor, but it got delayed multiple times. After his exit, director and producer of Don 3, Farhan Akhtar, sought compensation from Ranveer for sunk development costs and delays tied to scheduling and planning. As tensions escalated between both parties, the Producers Guild of India stepped in to mediate and prevent further fallout.

Ranveer’s side was also presented during a meeting under the supervision of the guild. He is said to have blamed Excel Entertainment for unprofessionalism and claimed Farhan was an ‘absentee director’. Ranveer had also claimed that the production house was exploring the possibility of getting Hrithik Roshan on board and only re-approached him after the success of Dhurandhar, to capitalise on his stardom.