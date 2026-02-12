/Valentine’s Day Special: 7 heartwarming Ranveer Singh characters we can’t help but love

Ranveer Singh's on-screen charisma has won over the hearts and minds of his fans. Beyond his action-packed roles, many of his characters showcase a new standard for romance. From Rocky Randhawa to Murad, here's a look at seven loved characters of the actor.
Ranveer Singh isn’t just playing characters anymore—he’s ruling the box office. With Dhurandhar, Ranveer has firmly established himself as an emperor of the box office. The next part, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to take him into undisputed territory no contemporary star has touched; his dominance is only getting stronger. So, before the next chapter of his reign unfolds, this Valentine’s Day feels like the perfect moment to look back at his most loved characters.
Powerful, mysterious, and layered with intensity, Hamza is the kind of man who doesn’t speak much—but when he does, it hits, and he will always listen to you, never raising his hand even if you do. Dating him would feel like decoding poetry written in silence. Perfect for those who like their romance intense and intriguing and like their partner to be in a powerful world.
Ram is the personification of passion. Fearless in love and unapologetically dramatic, he loves like there’s no tomorrow. Being with Ram would be chaotic, fiery, and unforgettable—high highs, intense lows, and love that burns bright.
If grand romance is your love language, Bajirao is unbeatable. Fiercely loyal, deeply passionate, and unafraid to love with his whole soul—this is old-school romance at its most powerful. Dating Bajirao means love letters, longing glances, and devotion that defies the world.
Fun, flirty, and full of swagger—Simmba is the guy who makes you laugh even on your worst days. Beneath the mischief and bravado is a man with a strong moral core. Dating him would be loud, lively, and full of surprises.
Green flags only. Rocky is emotionally open, respectful, and proudly sensitive. He listens, he learns, and he loves with honesty. Dating Rocky feels safe, warm, and joyful—a partner who grows with you.
Quiet, gentle, and heartbreakingly tender, Varun is for those who believe in soulful connections. He may not say much, but his eyes do all the talking. Dating Varun would feel like living inside a soft, melancholic love song.
Grounded, driven, and real—Murad is the dreamer who works relentlessly for his future. Dating him means being part of a journey, cheering for ambitions, and growing together against all odds.