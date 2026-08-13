/Once-in-5,000-year cosmic event occurred with total solar eclipse...and a 64-year wait begins

This was a once-in-a-lifetime event for most people in the UK since the next total eclipse is not scheduled to happen until 2090. Spain will get another total eclipse in another year, when the longest such event will take place on 2 August 2027. It will be a partial eclipse with almost 60% coverage as seen from Scotland. An 80 per cent partial eclipse will be visible in the UK in 2050, 24 years. For the next best coverage, you'll have to wait until 2081, when an eclipse of 95 per cent will be seen from the UK. Sadly, a total eclipse is not going to happen for another 64 years.