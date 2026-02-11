Google Preferred
Ranveer Singh threat case: Sender used VPN to demand crores of rupees, says report

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Feb 11, 2026, 20:45 IST | Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 20:45 IST
There's a major update in the Ranveer Singh extortion threat case. As per reports, the sender used a VPN to send the voice note via WhatsApp. Police investigation is currently underway. Read details inside.

Just days after the firing incident outside Rohit Shetty's house, Ranveer Singh reportedly received an extortion threat via WhatsApp, raising concerns over the safety of Hindi cinema celebrities. Currently, both cases are under investigation.

VPN used to send a threat to Ranveer Singh

As per a report by News18, the threatening voice note was sent to the Dhurandhar actor from a number using a Virtual Private Network (VPN), which has reportedly made the process of tracking the sender’s IP address and physical location difficult to trace.

The voice message sent to the allegedly demanded crores of money and claimed links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a name common to multiple high-profile threats.

Investigation underway

Soon after the threat was received on Tuesday, Ranveer Singh contacted the Mumbai Police. Following this, security outside the actor's residence was heightened, and the officials have already launched an investigation to track down the sender. As per reports, law enforcement agencies are currently analysing digital footprints and call records.

Other security threats

This is not the first incident of security threats that have come up in recent days. Earlier this month, multiple shots were fired outside Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai’s Juhu area. According to police reports, at least five rounds were fired at the filmmaker’s nine-storey building at around 12:45 am on February 8, and one bullet allegedly hit the glass facade of a gym.

Five suspects have been arrested in the case, and Investigators claimed that the accused were allegedly following the instructions of Shubham Lonkar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who is reportedly also wanted in cases linked to the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and a firing incident outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence.

Ranveer Singh’s work front

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the second installment of Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy thriller. The upcoming film is slated to release in cinemas on March 19, 2026.

