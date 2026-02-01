/Multiple shots fired outside Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence; investigation underway | Watch

Police officials surrounded Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence late Saturday night after unidentified assailants opened fire outside his building. As per the authorities, at least four rounds were fired between 12.40 am and 1 am, triggering panic in the Juhu area. No injuries were reported in the incident.

What happened at Rohit Shetty's residence?

Within no time after the firing, Juhu Police, Mumbai Crime Branch, and the forensic science department reached the spot to investigate. The nearby areas around Shetty’s building were immediately cordoned off with barricades and a heavy police deployment. Reportedly, Police patrols in the area have also been intensified.

Several eyewitnesses present in the area claimed that they heard multiple gunshots before police arrived. Senior police officers also reached the location shortly after.

Probe underway

Officials confirmed the incident, stating that the matter is under investigation. "Someone fired at the building. Zonal police and the crime branch are probing the incident," Deven Bharti, Mumbai Police Commissioner, said as quoted by India Today.

In an official statement, Mumbai Police reportedly stated that unidentified persons fired four rounds outside Shetty's residence and that all possible angles are being examined to identify the criminals. "The motive behind the firing is still unknown," police added.

Officials said investigators are also exploring possible links to organised or international gangs, but it has not been confirmed yet.

Videos went viral

Several videos and photos from the location went viral, showcasing heavy police outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence along with barricades and forensic teams.

However, it has not been revealed whether Rohit Shetty was present at home at the time of the incident, and the filmmaker has not commented on the matter so far.

As per reports, a case has been registered against unidentified assailants under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.