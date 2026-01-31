/Battle of Galwan: Salman Khan breaks silence on trolling over 'romantic' glance in teaser | Watch

Google Preferred
Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jan 31, 2026, 15:45 IST | Updated: Jan 31, 2026, 15:45 IST
Salman Khan Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Salman Khan recently responded to the trolls surrounding his expression in the teaser of Battle of Galwan. During an ISPL match in Surat, he candidly spoke about the intent behind the scene. 

Salman Khan has finally responded to the online trolling regarding the teaser of his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. He addressed the criticism on Friday while attending an Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) match in Surat. Reacting to the viral scene, the actor candidly spoke about the intent behind it.

Viral Battle of Galwan scene

The trolling began on social media since the release of the Battle of Galwan teaser. In one particular scene, Salman Khan can be seen showcasing a calm, intense look while standing between enemy forces and his own troops. While the look was meant to be serious, several netizens mocked that it was "romantic."

Salman Khan reacts

Reacting to the trolls, the actor said, "Ab kisi ko ye samajh mein aata hai ki ye romantic look hai, lekin Colonel hoon bhaiya. To ye Colonel ka look hai jo ki samajhta hai ki apne team walon ko, apne jawano ko kaisa hosla de." Explaining the context of the scene, he added that such a look is about leadership and motivation, not romance. The actor could have shown aggression, but that wouldn't suit the role. "Uss look ka koi matlab hai nahi. It would make no sense," he said.

He addressed the issue when former cricketer Mohammad Kaif jokingly asked Salman Khan to recreate the pose from the teaser during the ISPL event. Clips from the interaction quickly took over the internet, and many praised the actor for opening up to the trolls.

About Battle of Galwan

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the war drama is inspired by the real-life 2020 border clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh.

It also features Chitrangada Singh in a key role and showcases the courage, restraint, and sacrifice of Indian soldiers. Recently, the first song, Maatrubhoomi, was released from the film, which gave a glimpse of Salman Khan as an Indian Army officer.

As per reports, currently, the team is finishing up patchwork and additional action sequences. Battle of Galwan is scheduled to release on April 17, 2026.

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories.

