/Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan first song out! Arijit Singh-Shreya Ghoshal lend their voices to Maatrubhumi | Watch

The first song of Salman Khan's upcoming war drama, Battle of Galwan, is out. Titled as Maatrubhumi, the makers unveiled a patriotic track on January 24, just days ahead of Republic Day 2026. It features vocals by Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Master Mani Dharamkot.

About Maatrubhumi

The music is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the lyrics are penned by Sameer Anjaan, and Meghdeep Bose has handled the arrangement and production.

The track was shared on YouTube with a description, “Maatrubhumi from Battle of Galwan is a tribute to the nation and to everyone who puts the country before themselves. With music composed by Himesh Reshammiya and vocals by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, Maatrubhumi carries the weight of the story it represents.”

Khan appears as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu

The video showcases Khan as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu and features both family moments and battlefield scenes. It opens with a trumpet call and then transitions to sequences of soldiers saluting, prayers being offered, and preparations for a fight against the enemies.

Chitrangada Singh can be seen as Salman Khan’s wife.

Fans' reaction to the song

As soon as the song came out, fans flooded the comment section with love and praise for the track as well as the actor. One user said, "Amazing song," another wrote, "Salman Khan + Arijit Singh = blockbuster." Highlighting Singh and Khan's fanbase, a comment read, "Salman X arijit X best story, 1000 cr material."

About Battle of Galwan

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan and Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the war drama is based on a real-life 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The film is set to showcase the bravery and sacrifice with Salman Khan in the lead as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

The teaser of Battle of Galwan was released on Salman Khan’s 60th birthday, December 27, 2025, and is scheduled to release on April 17, 2026.