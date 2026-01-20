/Salman Khan to join Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 3: The Rampage? Here's what new report says

After the success of Pushpa Raj's journey in the first two chapters, the makers are gearing up for the third installment titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage. It has already created a buzz among the audience and is adding to the excitement; new reports suggest that Salman Khan may be joining the cast of Allu Arjun's franchise.

Salman Khan to join Pushpa?

As per a report by Moneycontrol, Mythri Movie Makers, the production house of the Pushpa films, is planning to bring something special in the upcoming chapter. The makers are reportedly planning a long-term cinematic universe strategy and are looking forward to bringing in new characters.

Reports suggest that discussions are underway to bring Salman Khan on board, and the Bollywood actor has been approached for a powerful cameo role named Sultan in Pushpa 3. It is claimed that the character is a billionaire mastermind and a formidable business tycoon, who could become a challenge to Pushpa Raj.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers or the actors so far.

Pushpa 3: The Rampage in pre-production

As per reports, Pushpa 3 is currently in the early stages of pre-production, and the makers are said to have set up an office in Hyderabad, and story discussions and script development are in progress for the moment.

The film may take time to go on floors as director Sukumar is committed to his next project with Ram Charan at the moment, and Allu Arjun also has films with Atlee and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

