  • /Dhurandhar 2: Sara Arjun drops a major hint about her character in Ranveer Singh starrer; 'You will see...'

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jan 20, 2026, 15:58 IST | Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 15:58 IST
Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Following Dhurandhar's success, the audience is excited to know more about the characters of Aditya Dhar's spy thriller. During an interview, Sara Arjun, who plays the role of Yalina Jamali, has opened up about her character in Dhurandhar 2.

After the massive success of Dhurandhar, fans are eagerly waiting for the second installment of Aditya Dhar's spy thriller. Scheduled to release on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 is said to clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

While fans are excited to know the backstory of Ranveer Singh's Hamza, Sara Arjun is also gearing up to impress the audience with her role as Yalina Jamali. The 20-year-old actress recently opened up about her character in the sequel.

Sara Arjun on her role

During a conversation with NDTV, Arjun shared that expectations are high with Dhurandhar after the first film's success. "The audiences have high expectations already after part one, but you can just expect a lot more of everything that you loved already in part one, be it action, be it the story, everything. There’s a lot more of all that coming in part two," she said. "I really like how she just thinks with her heart. This is a girl who is very strong, and at the same time, she is so smitten and follows her heart. You will see Yalina’s true strength."

Her role in the sequel

She also revealed that the real scope of her role unfolds in the sequel. "We wanted to show that she’s a very happy and bright soul, and then eventually, the course that follows and her journey through the film, the pain, will be more justified later on, she revealed. "In general, Yalina is a bit similar to who I am, so I held on to those similarities. Ideally, all characters should matter to the story and not be just a prop."

About Sara Arjun's character

The actress plays the role of Yalina Jamali in Dhurandhar, the daughter of Pakistani Awami Party leader Jameel Jamali, portrayed by Rakesh Bedi. She falls in love with Ranveer Singh’s Hamza, and Dhurandhar 2 is all set to showcase Yalina's true potential.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar became the biggest Hindi film of 2025 and broke multiple box office records. It reportedly earned over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

Apart from Dhurandhar 2, Sara Arjun is also gearing up for her Telugu debut as a leading actor with Euphoria.

