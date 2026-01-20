/Why did Javed Akhtar refuse to write songs for Border 2? Lyricist reveals the REAL reason

Border 2 is all set to hit theatres on January 23, and fans can't wait to watch the highly anticipated sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 war drama Border. Amid the release buzz, netizens are also talking about the reworked versions of iconic tracks like Ghar Kab Aayoge and Aye Jate Hue Lamhon.

Recently, lyricist Javed Akhtar, who penned the songs for the original Border, revealed that the makers of the sequel had approached him but chose to decline the offer.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar reacts to divorce rumours after deleting post on break from relationships and work

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Why did Javed Akhtar refuse Border 2?

While speaking to India Today, Akhtar called the trend of recreating old songs "intellectual and creative bankruptcy."

"They did ask me to write for the film, but I refused," he said. "I really feel this is a kind of intellectual and creative bankruptcy. You have an old song, which did well, and you want to put it out again by adding something? Make new songs or else accept that you cannot do the same level of work."

Javed Akhtar on creating new music

He also opened up about the industry’s increasing dependence on nostalgia and argued that if filmmakers can make a new movie, they should also be able to make new music as well. "Whatever is bygone, let that be. What is the need to recreate it?" Akhtar said.

He further points out that when Border was created, the team did not reuse hit songs from the 1964 film Haqeeqat, despite its unforgettable patriotic numbers like Kar Chale Hum Fida.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde recalls facing misconduct on film set early in her career

"We wrote absolutely different songs, and people liked them too. You are making a movie again, so create new songs. Why are you depending on the past? Otherwise, you are admitting that you can only live on past glory," he said.

Responding to the argument that remixes help tap into audience nostalgia, Akhtar said, "You create new nostalgia then."

About Border 2

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and J.P. Films.

The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Inspired by the 1971 India-Pakistan War, Border 2 is scheduled to release on January 23.