/Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's convoy car meets with accident in Mumbai’s Juhu; here's what happened

On Monday evening, a vehicle from Akshay Kumar's security convoy met with a road accident in Mumbai's Juhu area. As per police officials, an autorickshaw driver was injured in the incident that took place near Mukteshwar Road while the actor and his wife, Twinkle Khanna, were on their way home from the airport after an overseas trip.

How did the accident occur?

The initial police findings state that a speeding Mercedes car rammed into an autorickshaw from behind, which led the three-wheeler to lose balance and crash into a vehicle that was part of the actor's security entourage.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Pooja Hegde recalls facing misconduct on film set early in her career

Several videos from the incident went viral, and they showed the security vehicle toppled on its side, while the autorickshaw was completely damaged after the collision.

Akshay Kumar safe

The authorities have revealed that Akshay Kumar’s personal vehicle was not directly involved in the accident, and the actor and his wife were safe. Only the autorickshaw driver sustained injuries and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is reportedly stable.

According to eyewitnesses, there was a momentary panic at the scene after the collision, and even Akshay Kumar stepped out of his car to check on those involved before emergency services arrived. Residents and passersby also assisted at the scene.

Probe underway

According to reports, the Juhu police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the Mercedes driver, and the investigation is already underway.