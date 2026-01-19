/Pooja Hegde recalls facing misconduct on film set early in her career

Pooja Hegde has opened up about a difficult time from her early days in the film industry. Pooja is currently promoting her next Jana Nayagan, a film which stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The film has run into censorship issues, and the release date of the film is yet to be announced.

In an interview, Hegde stated that a co-star had misbehaved with her on a film set and the incident had left her deeply scarred, and she chose to keep quiet for so many years.

Pooja Hegde faced a difficult phase during early career

In a recent interview, Pooja Hegde spoke about facing inappropriate behaviour from a co-star during the early phase of her acting career. Without naming the individual, the actress revealed how disturbing the experience was for a newcomer in the film industry who is trying to find a footing. She admitted that at the time, she chose silence over confrontation, fearing backlash and professional consequences.

Hegde shared her extreme excitement after she was offered a big-budget pan-India film early in her career. However, her excitement turned into trauma after an unexpected and unpleasant incident took place on the film set.

She explained that during the shoot, the hero arrived in her caravan without taking any permission. She stated that the incident made her uncomfortable, as her co-star misbehaved with her obscenely and disrespectfully. The actress disclosed that she lost her cool and physically pushed the actor, hitting him.

Following the incident, she made it clear that she did not wish to continue working with him. As a result, her scenes were later shot using a body double instead of acting alongside the hero.

Pooja spoke about how maturity and self-confidence have helped her overcome the experience. She highlighted the importance of speaking up and supporting safer work environments in the film industry. The actress also stressed that conversations around misconduct must continue so that future generations feel empowered to draw boundaries without fear.

Pooja Hegde's next project

Pooja Hegde is the female lead of the most anticipated movie, Jana Nayagan, starring alongside Vijay and Bobby Deol. The actress is reuniting with Vijay after starring together in Beast (2022). In Jana Nayagan, she is reportedly playing a character named Kayal.

Jana Nayagan censor controversy