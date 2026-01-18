/Tom Hiddleston wants to work with the ‘excellent’ SS Rajamouli

Loki is a Rajamouli fan! Actor Tom Hiddleston, who famously played Loki in the MCU, is busy promoting his new series, The Night Manager Season 2. During an interview, Tom was asked who he would want to collaborate with next, the British actor named Baahubali and RRR director SS Rajamouli.

In an interview to Hollywood Reporter India, Tom was asked who he would like to work with in the future. At first, the actor paused and said, "I have to think about that one." Soon after, filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s name was suggested to him. Tom reacted quickly and said, “excellent.”

SS Rajamouli’s global impact

One of the most popular Indian filmmakers in the world, Rajamouli’s films RRR and Baahubali have done massive business outside of India.RRR sgtarred starred NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn and became a global phenomenon upon its release in 2022. The film’s scale, emotions, and action were loved by many. The film’s song ‘Nattu Nattu’ won the prestigious Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards (2023).

Tom Hiddleston’s current work

Tom Hiddleston is currently seen in the spy action thriller The Night Manager Season 2. The show is getting a strong response from viewers. Tom plays a special agent in the British intelligence in the global hit series.

Rajamouli’s next big film is Varanasi.

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming project Varanasi has generated a lot of buzz ever since it was announced officially in November 2025. Mounted on a big scale, Varanasi is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 1300 crore. The film features Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead as Rudra. It also includes global icon Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini, the female lead and Prithiviraj Sukumar as Kumbha, playing the main antagonist of the film.