/Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War remains on schedule; Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal starrer to release in 2026

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated Love And War has recently been in headlines after some reports suggested that the film might be pushed to 2027. However, fresh reports claim that Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal starrer remains on track for a theatrical release.

What did the earlier reports say?

A Pinkvilla report claimed that some parts of Love And War were yet to be shot, leading to a delay in the schedule. It further suggested that principal photography may go until June 2026, and the post-production phase also required heavy VFX work due to the film’s scale.

Additionally, considering Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part One, which is scheduled for a November 2026 release, the makers were planning to avoid releasing two of the actor’s big films in the same year. Therefore, an early 2027 release window around Republic Day or Valentine’s Day was being discussed.

Love And War remains on track

However, new reports have dismissed the claims, and Love And War has not been postponed. As per Hindustan Times, a source close to the team said, "The film is very much set to release in 2026. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has just completed shooting a song track, and the major sequences for the film have already been shot."

About Love And War

Love And War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The romantic period drama was reportedly announced in January 2024 and was initially planned for a Christmas 2025 release. However, it was later pushed to March 20, 2026, due to scheduling delays during filming.

While there has been no official announcement about a new release date, reports claim that the film will arrive in theatres in 2026. Reportedly, set in the 1960s, the film showcases Kapoor and Kaushal in the roles of Air Force officers.

First collaboration with Vicky Kaushal