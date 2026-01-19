/Do Deewane Seher Mein teaser: Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi team up for romance drama

The teaser trailer of Do Deewane Seher Mein, featuring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, was unveiled on Monday. The teaser – pitched by makers as a one-of-a-kind romantic drama- gives a glimpse of the fresh on-screen pairing and looks like a story that will be relatable to today’s generation.

The teaser promises a modern romance that feels like a memory you didn’t even know you were holding on to.

The teaser captures the essence of real romance from the very first frame; it navigates the tangent of almost-love, the uncertainties of love, and the countless what-ifs that come with it.

What makes the teaser even more appealing is the authenticity the makers have retained by using the iconic ‘Do Deewane Shehar Mein’ song as the perfect backdrop. The song, sung by Bhupinder Singh and Runa Laila, has been given a modern twist, making it evocative, which beautifully complements the film's soothing theme of love.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s magical chemistry looks absolutely endearing. They play characters who are still figuring themselves out, and that’s rare to see in love stories. With genuine romance and emotional depth, they come together as one of the most heart-warming on-screen pairings of the year.

The trailer of the film will be unveiled at a later date. The film arrives as a Valentine’s offering for those who believe love is messy, confusing, and worth it.

Backed by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions, Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films.

Do Deewane Seher Mein is slated for a theatrical release on 20th February 2026.