/Neha Kakkar sparks buzz with cryptic 'break' post; deletes the story within a minute | Read here

The sensational Indian singer Neha Kakkar recently sparked buzz over social media, posting a cryptic story to her Instagram account. She announced a break from her professional and personal life. This has generated online chatter, where some of her fans are decoding this sudden move by their idol.

Neha Kakkar shares a cryptic post on Instagram

Popular playback singer Neha Kakkar recently shared a cryptic message on social media, writing, "Time to take a break from Responsibilities, Relationships, Work and Everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I'll be back or not. Thankyou."

Neha Kakkar Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

In another story, she added, “And I request Paparazzi and Fans to Not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in the world. No Cameras Plz! I request! This is the least you all can give me for my peace.”

Within a minute, the singer deleted her story, sparking speculation among the netizens and her fans.

Neha Kakkar's post triggered discussions and speculations

The post appeared to depict an emotional and disturbed time in the singer's life. While Neha has not officially stated the reason for her sudden outburst, the netizens are hinting at mental exhaustion, sparked by her recent song, Candy Shop, which she made in collaboration with her brother Tony Kakkar. It was released on Dec 15th, 2025.

The song faced criticism for alleged obscenity, cringeworthy lyrics, and bad choreography, with many netizens accusing it of being a poor imitation of K-pop aesthetics, leading to allegations of promoting vulgarity and cultural mimicry.

Previous breakdown at Melbourne concert