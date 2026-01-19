/Republic Day 2026: Oscar winner MM Keeravani to compose music for the parade

Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani is all set to compose the music for India’s Republic Day Parade 2026. Renowned for the chart-topping song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, he will craft the musical score for a Vande Mataram presentation at the 77th Republic Day parade on January 26.

150th anniversary of Vande Mataram

This special project has been organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. The patriotic song is said to showcase performances by around 2,500 artists drawn from different parts of the country.

Keeravani expresses gratitude

Taking to X, Keeravani shared his gratitude. "On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the iconic song Vande Mataram, I feel deeply honoured and privileged to have composed the music for the 26th January Republic Day Parade, under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture. This grand presentation will be performed by 2,500 artists from across India. Stay tuned as we come together to celebrate the spirit of our nation," he wrote.

Rehearsals for the event are underway at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, and Keeravani’s composition is said to be one of the major aspects of the cultural showcase.

Chief guests for the parade

This year’s Republic Day event will feature European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as the chief guests for the parade.

Their visit coincides with the 16th EU-India Summit slated for January 27, during which they will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

About M.M. Keeravani

M.M. Keeravani, also known as Maragathamani and M.M. Kreem, is a renowned music composer who won the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. He is only the second Indian composer, after AR Rahman, to win an Oscar.