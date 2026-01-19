/Disney's Zootopia 2 makes history as Hollywood's highest-grossing animated film ever; earns THIS much

Zootopia 2 has created history by becoming Hollywood's highest-grossing animated film of all time. Walt Disney Co. confirmed on Sunday that the sequel has collected around $1.7 billion at the worldwide box office. With this, it has surpassed Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which previously held the record at $1.69 billion.

Zootopia 2 breaks box-office records

Zootopia 2 was released in theatres on November 26, 2025, and it has achieved this milestone within just weeks of its debut. As per reports, the film's total earnings are highly influenced by its international performance, with sums up to $1.31 billion. While the film earned $390 million in the US and Canada.

Talking about the achievement, Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman said, "This milestone belongs first and foremost to the fans around the world whose enthusiasm made it possible. We’re incredibly proud of our filmmakers Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Yvett Merino and the entire team at Walt Disney Animation Studios for creating a film that connects so deeply with audiences everywhere. Zootopia 2 is an extraordinary achievement, and we’re grateful to everyone who helped bring it to life."

China's contribution to the box-office run

China has come up as the biggest overseas market for Zootopia 2, and has contributed around $610 million, making it the second-highest-grossing Hollywood film in the country’s history, just after Avengers: Endgame.

One of the major reasons for Zootopia's popularity in China is the audience's connection with Judy Hopps’ journey from a small town to a bustling metropolis. Later, Disney also opened a Zootopia-themed land at Shanghai Disneyland.

Other milestones of Zootopia 2

Additionally, the film has now become the ninth-biggest global release of all time, and also holds records for the highest global animated opening, the fastest animated Hollywood film to cross $1 billion, and the quickest PG-rated film to achieve success.

About Zootopia 2

Zootopia 2 is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, and it brings back Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman as detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, respectively.