/The Exorcist: Universal Pictures announces new release date for Scarlett Johansson starrer

Mike Flanagan's much-awaited The Exorcist has received a new release date, Universal Pictures officially announced on Friday. Starring Oscar-nominated Scarlett Johansson and Jacobi Jupe, best known for Hamnet, the film is now slated to release on March 12, 2027. Initially, it was scheduled for a March 2026 release; however, due to production delays, the release date was pushed back.

About The Exorcist

Written, directed, and produced by Flanagan, the upcoming film is said to be a "radical new take" on the hit horror franchise. According to Variety, this new version will exist within the same universe as the 1973 classic, directed by William Friedkin, but will not serve as a direct sequel to The Exorcist: Believer (2023).

About the original film

The first film of the franchise starred Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair. It revolves around a mother who goes to two Catholic priests to exorcise a demon possessing her young daughter.

The Exorcist went on to become both a critical and commercial phenomenon, grossing $441 million worldwide and earning 10 Academy Award nominations.

Flanagan’s film has a new narrative

Universal reportedly paid $400 million to acquire the rights to reboot the franchise as a new trilogy in 2021. While The Exorcist: Believer, which earned $136 million globally, showed Burstyn reprise her role as Chris MacNeil, Flanagan’s film will present a new narrative.

As per reports, the upcoming film follows Father Harris, an exorcist who investigates the demonic possession of a teenage girl named Emily in the town of Hazelwood. Harris teams up with the girl’s mother and a doctor to bring out the terrifying visions, unexplained deaths, and a sense of paranoia as the evil warns to destroy the entire town.

It is produced by Mike Flanagan, Jason Blum, and David Robinson, with Ryan Turek and Alexandra Magistro serving as executive producers. The film marks a collaboration between Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Morgan Creek Entertainment, and Flanagan’s Red Room Pictures.