/Donald Trump purchases Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery bonds days after $83 billion megadeal

Just a few days after Netflix announced its major deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery’s studios, US President Donald Trump purchased $2 million in debt securities from the platform. According to his latest financial disclosures, he purchased around $100 million worth of municipal and corporate bonds between mid-November and late December.

Trump purchases Netflix bonds

According to ANI, a financial disclosure form released by the White House states that Trump bought between USD 250,001 and USD 500,000 worth of Netflix bonds on two separate dates: December 12 and December 16. This comes soon after Netflix announced its $83 billion deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery’s studios and streaming businesses.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: 28 Years Later Bone Temple garners positive reaction from netizens

The disclosure also shows that the US President also bought bonds in a similar value range from Discovery Communications, a subsidiary of WBD, on those same dates.

This makes Trump’s total Netflix and WBD bond purchases as much as USD 2 million. As per reports, Netflix bonds are set to mature in November 2029, while the WBD debt securities mature in 2030.

Alongside Netflix and WBD, Trump also acquired corporate bonds from several major US companies, including SiriusXM, Boeing, General Motors, Macy’s, Occidental Petroleum, and Whirlpool.

Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery deal

These investments draw attention because they come just days after Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery finalised their deal. As per reports, Trump also had a meeting with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos at the White House regarding the acquisition.

At the moment, the Netflix-WBD deal faces resistance from Paramount, which is attempting to lure Warner Bros. Discovery away with a hostile tender offer and has claimed a potential proxy fight. Paramount has stated that Netflix’s proposal is less valuable in terms of timing and certainty of closure.

Paramount has further claimed that WBD has failed to provide customary financial disclosures, including details on how it valued the Global Networks equity, structured the debt transfer, and applied a so-called risk adjustment when assessing Paramount’s USD 30-per-share offer.

Trump on the deal

Trump has publicly said that he would have a say in whether Netflix can proceed with its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, which would require regulatory approval. The deal is reportedly expected to be reviewed by US antitrust authorities.