/28 Years Later Bone Temple X review: Post-apocalyptic horror film garners positive reaction, netizens say 'Satisfying continuation'

The post-apocalyptic horror film 28 Years Later: Bone Temple was released in cinemas today, i.e., on January 16. Helmed by Nia DaCosta and Alex Garland, the film is the fourth installment in the 28 Days Later film series. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, and Alfie Williams, among others. Let's delve into the netizens' reaction on social media.

Verdict of netizens for 28 Years Later Bone Temple

Post the release of the film, fans took to the X handle to express their views. One user wrote, "#28YearsLater Bone Temple is INCREDIBLE! Nia DaCosta delivers a satisfying continuation that feels very different. The Jimmy gang is EVIL! Their involvement made the story tense, brutal & at times sickening. Ralph Fiennes is phenomenal. This might honestly be better than the last."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Another user wrote, "28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE- Nia DaCosta goes full metal!! A brutal batshit crazy addition to a world beyond repair holding onto the fringes of mankind's sanity. Jack O'Connell is beautifully demented, while Ralph Fiennes' tender portrayal holds a small bit of hope left for us."

“How it felt watching 28 years later: the bone temple,” wrote the third user.

All about 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland. It was shot back-to-back with its predecessor, 28 Years Later, and serves as the fourth installment in the 28 Days Later film franchise. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lewis-Parry.

The sequel continued collaborations with key production partners from the previous film: produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Decibel Films and DNA Films, distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, and executive producers including Danny Boyle, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, and Bernie Bellew.