/Ahead of Happy Patel; Here are Mona Singh’s 7 Best Performances that you should not miss

With the release of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, it’s the perfect moment to look back at Mona Singh, who adds another striking character to her versatile filmography. The actress has seamlessly moved from television to OTT and the big screen, creating her magic with every role. From warm maternal figures to sharp, layered characters, Mona has consistently delivered performances that stay with the audience long after the screen fades to black. Here’s a look at her seven finest performances so far.