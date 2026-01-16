/Ahead of Happy Patel; Here are Mona Singh’s 7 Best Performances that you should not miss

Mona Singh never fails at entertaining her fans and the audience with her esteemed performances in numerous projects. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos set to add yet another dynamic character to her repertoire. Witness these seven best performances of the actress mentioned below.
With the release of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, it’s the perfect moment to look back at Mona Singh, who adds another striking character to her versatile filmography. The actress has seamlessly moved from television to OTT and the big screen, creating her magic with every role. From warm maternal figures to sharp, layered characters, Mona has consistently delivered performances that stay with the audience long after the screen fades to black. Here’s a look at her seven finest performances so far.
This remains Mona Singh’s most iconic and universally loved performance. She depicts Mona Sahastrabuddhe, bringing depth, dignity, and emotional gravitas to a relatively understated role. Her quiet strength, moral compass, and warmth perfectly complemented the film’s narrative, making her presence unforgettable in a cult classic.
In Made In Heaven, Mona stunned audiences with a layered and emotionally rich performance as Bulbul Jauhari. She portrayed ambition, vulnerability, and resilience with finesse. Her nuanced acting elevated the show’s emotional arc, proving her mastery over complex, contemporary characters.
In The Ba*ds of Bollywood, Mona brought authority and edge to Neeta Singh. Though the role was more restrained compared to her others, she delivered a confident and controlled performance, holding her own in a sharp, satirical setup.
Mona turned as Dr Soudamini Singh, showcasing her ability to anchor a high-stakes thriller with restraint and realism. Calm, compassionate, and quietly intense, she brought credibility and emotional weight to the survival drama, making her one of the show’s strongest pillars.
As Ananya Sharma, Mona delivered a mature, sensitive portrayal of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. The role resonated deeply with audiences navigating modern relationships, and her performance added emotional authenticity to the series’ evolving narrative.
In Laal Singh Chaddha, Mona made a strong impact despite limited screen time as Gurpreet Kaur Chaddha. She embodied maternal strength and emotional resilience, lending warmth and grounding the film with her understated yet powerful presence.
In Munjya, Mona plays Pammi, exploring a completely different tonal space. She balanced humour and fear effortlessly, proving her versatility in the horror-comedy genre. Her performance added charm and relatability, making the supernatural narrative more engaging.