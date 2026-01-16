/BTS album title announced: Why is it connected deeply with Korean History? Check tracklist and more

Global pop group BTS, aka Bangtan Sonyedan, are all set to come back with an upcoming album and world tour. Back-to-back announcements of their return to the K-pop world after being discharged from military service have been creating buzz on social media. The seven-member K-pop boy band gave a treat to their fans by revealing the title of their upcoming album and the tracklist. Let's delve in to know more.

What is the title of BTS' upcoming album? Meaning, tracklist and more

BTS revealed the title of their fifth studio album, i.e., Arirang, which will be released on March 20 at 12:00 am on the global platform Weverse today, on January 16. The new album includes a total of 14 tracks, which brings attention by using Arirang, which is a representative Korean folk song.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the title of The Chosun, Arirang is a title that is infused with the group's identity that began in Korea and the deep longing and love that occupy their hearts in their music. Reportedly, the new album deals with universal emotions of longing and deep love that are expected to resonate broadly with people around the world. The upcoming release will feature 14 tracks.

Arirang is included twice on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list, having been submitted for inclusion first by South Korea in 2012 and then by North Korea in 2014. In 2015, the South Korean Cultural Heritage Administration added the song to its list of important intangible cultural assets. The song is sung today in both North and South Korea and acts as a symbol of unity between the two nations, which are divided by the Korean War.

BTS' upcoming world tour

The upcoming concert tour by the band is scheduled to begin on April 9, 2026, in Goyang and will conclude on March 14, 2027. It will mark their return to live performances after mandatory South Korean military service, spanning 79 dates in 34 cities across 23 countries. BTS, aka Bangtan Sonyeondan or Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010.